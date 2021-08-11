Alexey Sheleg

Phone book

Alexey Sheleg
Alexey Sheleg
  • Save
Phone book app ux phonebook student design concept ui
Download color palette

Hello, friends! This is a study project. Please, support. :)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 11, 2021
Alexey Sheleg
Alexey Sheleg

More by Alexey Sheleg

View profile
    • Like