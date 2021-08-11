Dmitry Zmiy ⚡️ Branding ✖️ Logo Designer

The Bourgeoisie

Dmitry Zmiy ⚡️ Branding ✖️ Logo Designer
Dmitry Zmiy ⚡️ Branding ✖️ Logo Designer
Hire Me
  • Save
The Bourgeoisie bourgeoisie b letter logo mascot emblem icon mark kharkiv design brand identity branding ukraine new york logo designer visual identity layers journal business online media
Download color palette

Wazzup! ⚡️

Happy to share with you guys a piece of visual identity for the online media that focus on business culture.

⚡️
Need a logo?
zmiydmitry@gmail.com

Dmitry Zmiy ⚡️ Branding ✖️ Logo Designer
Dmitry Zmiy ⚡️ Branding ✖️ Logo Designer
Full package design for business ⚡️⚡️⚡️
Hire Me

More by Dmitry Zmiy ⚡️ Branding ✖️ Logo Designer

View profile
    • Like