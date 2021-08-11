Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Belik
NIKITIN

Kiwi Brand Customized Illustrations

Belik
NIKITIN
Belik for NIKITIN
Hire Us
  • Save
Kiwi Brand Customized Illustrations sketch design scooter rent electric scooter customised branding graphic design creative illustration
Kiwi Brand Customized Illustrations sketch design scooter rent electric scooter customised branding graphic design creative illustration
Kiwi Brand Customized Illustrations sketch design scooter rent electric scooter customised branding graphic design creative illustration
Kiwi Brand Customized Illustrations sketch design scooter rent electric scooter customised branding graphic design creative illustration
Download color palette
  1. Shot Kiwi 10.1@2x.png
  2. Shot Kiwi 10.2@2x.png
  3. Shot Kiwi 10.3@2x.png
  4. Shot Kiwi 10.4@2x.png

One more shot for Kiwi. Our team has been working on the whole concept and branding. We made more than 50 customized illustrations and also worked on the text. Let us know what you guys think 🙌🏻

NIKITIN
NIKITIN
We build world-changing digital products.
Hire Us

More by NIKITIN

View profile
    • Like