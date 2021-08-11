Dimitar Karagenov

Hire Talent

Dimitar Karagenov
Dimitar Karagenov
Hire Me
  • Save
Hire Talent concept staffing staff ui hire talent
Download color palette

Hey Dribbble 👋

I've been working on some concepts for UI for finding and hiring talent and I came up with this.

What do you think? Let me know down in the comments.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 11, 2021
Dimitar Karagenov
Dimitar Karagenov
👋 Check out my recent works
Hire Me

More by Dimitar Karagenov

View profile
    • Like