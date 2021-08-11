Jennifer

Daily UI - Day 016

Jennifer
Jennifer
  • Save
Daily UI - Day 016 dailyui
Download color palette

Day 016: "Pop-up/Overlay. Design a Pop-Up/Overlay. Is it a web sign-up form that pops up? Is it an ad overlay?"

This pop-up is for Old Navy. My concept UI and wording are very similar to their current pop-up, but I've made minor adjustments that'll engage online shoppers. For a more realistic feel, I placed the pop-up over their current home screen.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 11, 2021
Jennifer
Jennifer

More by Jennifer

View profile
    • Like