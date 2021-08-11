Lights Out Studio

Flyghtclub I Identity Design

Lights Out Studio
Lights Out Studio
Hire Me
  • Save
Flyghtclub I Identity Design graphic design branding logo illustration
Flyghtclub I Identity Design graphic design branding logo illustration
Flyghtclub I Identity Design graphic design branding logo illustration
Flyghtclub I Identity Design graphic design branding logo illustration
Flyghtclub I Identity Design graphic design branding logo illustration
Download color palette
  1. Webp.net-gifmaker (2).gif
  2. Frame 11.png
  3. Frame 12.png
  4. Frame 13.png
  5. Frame 14.png

The genre-bending musician, FlyghtClub, is unlike any other independent artist. He lives his art, and we help show it.

-----------

Check out our extended case study to gain more insights on what really went into designing and developing this product.
- - -
Our Website | Linkedln

-----------

View all tags
Posted on Aug 11, 2021
Lights Out Studio
Lights Out Studio
When the lights go out, our race begins.
Hire Me

More by Lights Out Studio

View profile
    • Like