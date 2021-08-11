Oksana Rusalova

Mermaid skull

Oksana Rusalova
Oksana Rusalova
Mermaid skull design artwork clothing concept skeleton skull tattoo procreate illustration
Drawn as part of the skullyjuly challenge in Instagram.

Posted on Aug 11, 2021
Oksana Rusalova
Oksana Rusalova

