Permadi Satria Dewanto
Plainthing Studio

Covid 19 Vaccine Website Concept

Permadi Satria Dewanto
Plainthing Studio
Permadi Satria Dewanto for Plainthing Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Covid 19 Vaccine Website Concept live style health covid 19 vaccine website design webdesign website uiux uidesign branding design motion graphics after effects landing page animation ui
Covid 19 Vaccine Website Concept live style health covid 19 vaccine website design webdesign website uiux uidesign branding design motion graphics after effects landing page animation ui
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble shot - 3.mp4
  2. Dribbble shot - 3 (1).jpg
  3. Dribbble shot - 1.jpg

Hey guys,
I am excited to share the website design I've been working today . I hope you like it.
Thanks for watching!

Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow @Plainthing Studio
dribbble account to get lots of awesome illustrations and animations
-----------------------
Wanna collaborate with us? Shoot your business inquiry to plainthingstudio@gmail.com

Plainthing.studio | Vicolo | Ui8 | Youtube | Behance

Plainthing Studio
Plainthing Studio
Beautiful design meets animation, exclusive on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Plainthing Studio

View profile
    • Like