Design a 404 page

Design a 404 page
Hi.
This is my Daily UI Challenges part 08,#DailyUI.
It's all about Design a 404 page.
I would really appreciate your feedback and any kind of suggestion.
Leave a comment which design(left side or right side) you would like.
Design-Figma.
Have any question ?
Feel free to ask at:kushalkarmaker@gmail.com
Posted on Aug 11, 2021
