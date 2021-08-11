Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sergey_cher

Nice negative space.

Sergey_cher
Sergey_cher
  • Save
Nice negative space. sky
Download color palette

Nice negative space. Some lighthouse in the night. Big clouds high above the mountains. The ighthouse on the sea.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 11, 2021
Sergey_cher
Sergey_cher

More by Sergey_cher

View profile
    • Like