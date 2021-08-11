Yohanes Benedictus

VPNGuiden - Landing Page Design

VPNGuiden - Landing Page Design
Hello everyone 🤚🏻
Today i want to share my design exploration called "VPNGuiden". VPNGuiden is a Affiliate website that list, reviews and promote different VPN Providers.

The goal of the website is to inform people/visitors of the best options for them when it comes to their online security, by choosing the right VPN provider for them, their family, home or workplace.

What do you think of this guys? Feel free to comment below. Thank you!😍

Contact Me:
📩 yben1910@gmail.com

