Mahak

On/Off Switch (UI challenge #015)

Mahak
Mahak
  • Save
On/Off Switch (UI challenge #015) focusmode 015 dailyui onoff switch ux ui design uichallenge
Download color palette

Daily UI challenge #015 - On/Off switch

View all tags
Posted on Aug 11, 2021
Mahak
Mahak

More by Mahak

View profile
    • Like