Copy Trading Platform

Copy Trading Platform website startup stocks graphs bonds platform animation dashboard web investment finance fintech trading copy trading online ux ui purrweb design app
You can save up 20% of your income and invest it in bonds and stocks. But to get some real profit out of it, you need to spend over 10 years to know all the ins and outs of market speculation. If you don’t want to do that but still would like to invest, you’d better address investment platforms.

We decided to design such a platform, check it out ⬇️

On the shot, there is the user profile where they can:
📊 see actual stock exchange quotations
💹 track performance of their investments
📈 choose the new investment strategy

🟢 🟣 The combination of green and violet enhances the concentration that you need for investing wisely.

Created by Alena Ovcharenko

