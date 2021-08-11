Smart Car Login

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Dribbblers,
This is a concept for a Smart Car App. This flow in particular let users use their Face ID to unblock the app as Multi-factor authentication.
On UI style, I love the futuristic vibe from Blade Runner 2049 and give it a try with this shot. Let me know what you think!
Find Eddie Luong on Facebook or Instagram for more stuff behind the scene.
———
Visit Interactive Labs at interactivelabs.com team
To stay in the loop with our projects, follow the Interactive Labs team