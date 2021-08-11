Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Scooop

Scooop blue pink black web logo design typography minimal dailylogo vector flat icon logo design challenge branding dailylogochallenge
Day 27 of #dailylogochallenge out of Day 50.
Prompt: Ice Cream Company.
Brand: Scooop.

