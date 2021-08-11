🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
I recently had a challenge from PT Global Innovation Ventura to design a software product user experience to accommodate human resource needs within 4 days.
Read the full case study here https://renaldiwibowo.medium.com/super-app-for-human-resources-a-ux-case-study-assignment-b06855379cb1
Find me on:
https://www.instagram.com/renrenrenaldi/
https://www.linkedin.com/in/renaldiwibowo/
Assets by freepik.