I recently had a challenge from PT Global Innovation Ventura to design a software product user experience to accommodate human resource needs within 4 days.

Read the full case study here https://renaldiwibowo.medium.com/super-app-for-human-resources-a-ux-case-study-assignment-b06855379cb1

Find me on:

https://www.instagram.com/renrenrenaldi/

https://www.linkedin.com/in/renaldiwibowo/

Assets by freepik.