Your kids want answers about alcohol

Your kids want answers about alcohol
This clip is from a recent project about #underagedrinking which encourages young teens to pick up healthy hobbies instead of alcohol. I really enjoyed creating the 3D and animating it. https://www.behance.net/gallery/125090729/THE-ALCOHOL-TALK

Posted on Aug 11, 2021
