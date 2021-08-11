Omebel - For Furniture Business

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Hello, folks !
I'd like to share my latest product for Permata Youth Preneur Competition 2021 it is about website for furniture business to increase its sales also to get capital for their business. Hope you guys like it.
Leave a love to show some supports. All feedbacks are welcome.
Have a nice day, folks !
Get in touch with me :
Instagram :
priyoaldo
Email :
aldopriyo@gmail.com