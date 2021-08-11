Nithya shree

Spotify App Redesign

Nithya shree
Nithya shree
  • Save
Spotify App Redesign design illustration ux app graphic design ui
Download color palette

Being a daily user of Spotify I wanted to redesign the app.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 11, 2021
Nithya shree
Nithya shree

More by Nithya shree

View profile
    • Like