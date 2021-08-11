cakpin

Buddy's Bakery Logo - bakery anda cake

Buddy's Bakery Logo - bakery anda cake packaging food playfull cute dachshund animal design graphic design cafe illustration restaurant res bakery cake branding dog logo
This logo is for a bakery shop, and A dachshund holding a cake with his mouth,

