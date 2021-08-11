Funkids - playful cute and fun display font

Funkids is a playful cute and fun display font. And accompanied by several alternate characters that can make this font more different. As a bonus I also made this font in the decorative version.

Funkids would be perfect for quotes, doodle, comic, books, greeting cards, toys, posters, baby clothing, picture books or anything that requires a fun and happiness look!

In Zip Package :

– Funkids otf

– Funkids ttf

– Funkids woff

Comes with feature :

– Uppercase

– Lowercase

– Number, Punctuation And Symbols

– Multilanguage Support

– Alternate

If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send me a PM or email me at putra.designer@gmail.com

Happy Creating!

Thanks!

PutraCetol Design Studio

https://putracetol.com/product/fun-kids-playful-font/