Funkids - playful cute and fun display font

Funkids - playful cute and fun display font creative adorable joy monoline lettering playful young book girl handwriting boy children kids decorative sweet cute fun display typeface font
Funkids is a playful cute and fun display font. And accompanied by several alternate characters that can make this font more different. As a bonus I also made this font in the decorative version.
Funkids would be perfect for quotes, doodle, comic, books, greeting cards, toys, posters, baby clothing, picture books or anything that requires a fun and happiness look!
In Zip Package :
– Funkids otf
– Funkids ttf
– Funkids woff
Comes with feature :
– Uppercase
– Lowercase
– Number, Punctuation And Symbols
– Multilanguage Support
– Alternate
If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send me a PM or email me at putra.designer@gmail.com
https://putracetol.com/product/fun-kids-playful-font/

