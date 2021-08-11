Funkids - playful cute and fun display font

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Funkids is a playful cute and fun display font. And accompanied by several alternate characters that can make this font more different. As a bonus I also made this font in the decorative version.
Funkids would be perfect for quotes, doodle, comic, books, greeting cards, toys, posters, baby clothing, picture books or anything that requires a fun and happiness look!
In Zip Package :
– Funkids otf
– Funkids ttf
– Funkids woff
Comes with feature :
– Uppercase
– Lowercase
– Number, Punctuation And Symbols
– Multilanguage Support
– Alternate
If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send me a PM or email me at putra.designer@gmail.com
Happy Creating!
Thanks!
PutraCetol Design Studio
#Font #Typeface #Display #Fun #Cute #Sweet #Decorative #Kids #Children #Boy #Handwritting #Girl #Book #Young #Clean #Simple #Girly #Pink #Playful #Craft #Lettering #Monoline #Joy #Feminime #Baby #Adorable #Creative #Silly #Carm #Line
https://putracetol.com/product/fun-kids-playful-font/