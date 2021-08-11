🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Hi everyone,
Quick Update:
It's been a very long time since I uploaded any of my works here. I was regularly sharing my work back then for around 3-4years. 2-3 posts in a week and getting feedback from designers around the world when I started my career back in 2012. I'm looking forward to posting more of my works and continue from here.
And, thanks much for all the support in all these years.
Post details:
Very old personal work/practice from the House series I did. Inspired by the dribbble artist https://dribbble.com/miguelcm back in Apr 2014.