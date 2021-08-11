Trape graphic

MAKE IT COUNT

MAKE IT COUNT artwork reaper drawing streetwear tshirt design branding apparel graphicdesign clothing design illustration
A project I've been working on for the Iron Culture Society a few days ago.
Using an ornamental frame around it like a tarot card concept then tells to respect and not to waste limited time in life. so here's what the concept looks like.

Email : trapegraphic@gmail.com

