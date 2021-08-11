sumi akther1

Corporate Company Profile

sumi akther1
sumi akther1
  • Save
Corporate Company Profile indesign elegant corporate business card modern brochure brochure profile company profile
Download color palette

Click the Link for Download:
https://www.codegrape.com/item/corporate-company-profile/40058

16 Pages Indesign
8.27×11.69 inches
.25 inches bleed
01 Color Variation
Fully editable and customizable
Adobe Indesign (.INDD .IDML & .PDF) file Included
Compatible with Adobe Indesign CS4, CS5, CS5.5, CS6 and CC
Image are not included

sumi akther1
sumi akther1

More by sumi akther1

View profile
    • Like