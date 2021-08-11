Alejandro Torres

Cultivated Icon food tech foodtech branding illustration design nature lab science growth cultivate technology care icon brand identity brand
Icon proposal for Cultivated Food Labs based on the idea of scientific care and growth.
(Unused proposal)

In collaboration with Sunday Morning NY. 2019. Proposal

