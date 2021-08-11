Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mapwell Investment Branding Pt 10

CB Design Production: Mapwell Investment Branding Pt 10

Full project can be found on my Behance 

Mapwell Investment is an industrial investment firm located in Shenzhen, China. Mapwell focus on real estate commercial operation, interior design, engineering design, automobile and agricultural development.

We aim to create a brand visual that benefits both investors and Investees, all forms of investment deserve a better return, whether it’s your time, money or hard effort.

We amplify the concept of “Invest” and “Return”. The downwards arrow represents “Invest”, while the upwards arrow represents “Return”. When the up and down arrows are combined horizontally, we created a map icon. We call it the Map to Profit.

We certainly hope you like it. Thank you.

