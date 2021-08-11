STREET STYLE

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Being from a fashion background I had been exposed to study about subcultures and how they developed over the course of time. These subcultures usually started with a motive and these motives were expressed majorly through the way people dressed.
Taking inspiration from the Hip hop culture this piece of illustration was developed. I wanted to capture the euphoric feel of this culture that always seems to be represented by the streetwear worn by the younger generations.
I’m open for new projects. Feel free to write me at meghdeepsarkar25@gmail.com
Also welcome to my socials Instagram | LinkedIn