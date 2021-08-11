STREET STYLE

Being from a fashion background I had been exposed to study about subcultures and how they developed over the course of time. These subcultures usually started with a motive and these motives were expressed majorly through the way people dressed.

Taking inspiration from the Hip hop culture this piece of illustration was developed. I wanted to capture the euphoric feel of this culture that always seems to be represented by the streetwear worn by the younger generations.

