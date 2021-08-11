Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
I did it! (Sputnik-V vaccine)

I did it! (Sputnik-V vaccine) vaccine sputnik-v design logo illustration vector coreldraw
I gave myself the Covid-19 vaccine. Just a comic drawing on the topic. Be healthy, everyone!

Posted on Aug 11, 2021
