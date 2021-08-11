Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Modern T Letter Mark Educational Logo with Pen Icon

Modern T Letter Mark Educational Logo with Pen Icon logo design brand identity creative startup modern logo gradient design app icon vector branding logo t letter design t logo negative space logo pen logo modern t letter logo education mark educational logo modern letter logo
Modern T Letter Mark Educational Logo with Pen Icon l Modern T Letter with Pen Icon

Presenting my new concept with Letter T and Pen Icon. I have designed this modern, attractive, and unique logo for educational organizations or institutions. I have incorporated a negative space pen nib inside T letter which also makes a pen icon.

Logo & Brand Identity Designer
