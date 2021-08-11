Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dreamguy's Technologies

EMR - Electronic Medical Record Admin HTML Template

Dreamguy's Technologies
Dreamguy's Technologies
  • Save
EMR - Electronic Medical Record Admin HTML Template patient record patient template medical template appointment booking admin dashboard bootstrap bootstrap admin template
EMR - Electronic Medical Record Admin HTML Template patient record patient template medical template appointment booking admin dashboard bootstrap bootstrap admin template
EMR - Electronic Medical Record Admin HTML Template patient record patient template medical template appointment booking admin dashboard bootstrap bootstrap admin template
EMR - Electronic Medical Record Admin HTML Template patient record patient template medical template appointment booking admin dashboard bootstrap bootstrap admin template
EMR - Electronic Medical Record Admin HTML Template patient record patient template medical template appointment booking admin dashboard bootstrap bootstrap admin template
EMR - Electronic Medical Record Admin HTML Template patient record patient template medical template appointment booking admin dashboard bootstrap bootstrap admin template
EMR - Electronic Medical Record Admin HTML Template patient record patient template medical template appointment booking admin dashboard bootstrap bootstrap admin template
Download color palette
  1. 1 (9).png
  2. 2 (8).png
  3. 3 (7).png
  4. 4 (6).png
  5. 5 (3).png
  6. 6 (1).png
  7. 7.png

EMR is electronic health record template, Built with bootstrap and its fully reponsive admin template. It contains a lot of features, You can easily view the patients informations, doctors appointments, flow board, Recall boards and messages. With user-friendly features developed to allow admins to easily achieve the design they are looking for, with no previous experience required and all located in an easy-to-find menu.

Demo: https://1.envato.market/yRy1VG

Further queries: business@dreamguys.co.in

Get in touch with us!!!
Facebook & Twitter & Behance

Dreamguy's Technologies
Dreamguy's Technologies
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Dreamguy's Technologies

View profile
    • Like