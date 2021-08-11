EMR - Electronic Medical Record Admin HTML Template

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
EMR is electronic health record template, Built with bootstrap and its fully reponsive admin template. It contains a lot of features, You can easily view the patients informations, doctors appointments, flow board, Recall boards and messages. With user-friendly features developed to allow admins to easily achieve the design they are looking for, with no previous experience required and all located in an easy-to-find menu.
Demo: https://1.envato.market/yRy1VG
Further queries: business@dreamguys.co.in
Get in touch with us!!!
Facebook & Twitter & Behance