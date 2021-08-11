Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Arafat Hossain | Logo Designer

Odetak logo for digital marketing agency

Arafat Hossain | Logo Designer
Arafat Hossain | Logo Designer
Odetak logo for digital marketing agency symbol campaign marketing logo corporate logo agency logo o logo logo design ui illustration design app design latter logo icon custom logo logo mark branding logo business promotion advertising
Hello telented people. 😃
I am back with another brand new logo design, hope you like it.🥰
logo name : Odetak
this Logo I did create for digital marketing development agency.
it's all about 6 different colour combination Logo. it means 6 different business branch.
Are you looking for something similar logo design.
YOU CAN CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS : Arafatho7496@gmail.com
Skype: Arafat hossain
WhatsApp: +8801705337496
Arafat Hossain | Logo Designer
Arafat Hossain | Logo Designer
Logo & Brand identity designer
Hire Me

