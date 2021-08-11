Bitumen Decanting Machine for Sale – Atlas Technologies 

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Bitumen decanter equipment is manufacturer by Atlas. It is a robust bitumen decanting machine designed for reliable and smooth operation. There are many areas where logistics of bitumen is a big issue. Many contractors face hurdles related to the availability of bitumen at site. There are many areas where bitumen supply in bulk is not available or reliable. In such cases contractors prefer to use bitumen decanting machine.
https://www.atlastechnologiesindia.com/bitumen-decanting-machine