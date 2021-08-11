Travel Mania - Online Ticket Booking App

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Dribbbler's,
This is a flight ticket booking app design. Hope you like it.
From booking to boarding to managing your travel, get ready for a hassle-free experience with the best flight booking app.
Let me know your thoughts on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome❤️
📧 Wanna create something great?
Feel free to contact us - parvez7193@gmail.com