Parvez Khan

Travel Mania - Online Ticket Booking App

Parvez Khan
Parvez Khan
  • Save
Travel Mania - Online Ticket Booking App ticket booking ticket booking app travel traveling app travel app android app ios app design clean ui uidesign clean ux design ux ui design ui
Download color palette

Hi Dribbbler's,

This is a flight ticket booking app design. Hope you like it.

From booking to boarding to managing your travel, get ready for a hassle-free experience with the best flight booking app.

Let me know your thoughts on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome❤️

📧 Wanna create something great?
Feel free to contact us - parvez7193@gmail.com

Parvez Khan
Parvez Khan

More by Parvez Khan

View profile
    • Like