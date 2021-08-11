Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mohammad Febri Adiawarja
Barudak Visual

Leo Messi New Journey

Mohammad Febri Adiawarja
Barudak Visual
Mohammad Febri Adiawarja for Barudak Visual
Hire Us
  • Save
Leo Messi New Journey portrait illustration football champion transfer psg barcelona king goat leo messi
Download color palette

Leo Messi not staying at FC Barcelona

After a long time with many memories that exist while serving Barcelona, this year Messi unexpectedly will leave the Blaugrana and choose PSG as the team that will be his new adventure.

Do you think PSG can win the champions this season?
--
Need awesome illustrations and mascots? just message me or email me for any project inquiries or commision works 😊

📩 : Febriadiawarja@gmail.com
--
Show your love with press "❤️" on this shots
Have a nice day! 😊
--
Download our stuff here :
Envato

Instagram | Behance

View all tags
Posted on Aug 11, 2021
Barudak Visual
Barudak Visual
We won’t save the world, but we will steal your heart!
Hire Us

More by Barudak Visual

View profile
    • Like