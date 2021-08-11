Leo Messi New Journey

Leo Messi not staying at FC Barcelona

After a long time with many memories that exist while serving Barcelona, this year Messi unexpectedly will leave the Blaugrana and choose PSG as the team that will be his new adventure.

Do you think PSG can win the champions this season?

