Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Matthew Oliver

Custom 404 Redirect - Made in Webflow

Matthew Oliver
Matthew Oliver
  • Save
Custom 404 Redirect - Made in Webflow portfolio staring responsive desktop 404 redirect 404 meme puppet web design ui
Download color palette

Created a custom 404 Redirect page which is fully responsive and made with love in Webflow. When a user visit a page or enters an invalid link, they will embrace the puppet meme's sideways stare.

Test it out for yourself
https://matteoliver.com/hi

View all tags
Posted on Aug 11, 2021
Matthew Oliver
Matthew Oliver

More by Matthew Oliver

View profile
    • Like