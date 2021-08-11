Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ilham Fikri

Vroperty (Property Management System) - Dashboard

Ilham Fikri
Ilham Fikri
  • Save
Vroperty (Property Management System) - Dashboard product website webdesign system propertymanagementsystem propertymanagement webdashboard web hoteldashboard hotel managementsystem management dashboard uxui design uxdesign ux uiux uidesign ui
Download color palette

Hello Dribbbles,

This is my exploration today. This project name is Vroperty (Property Management System) - Dashboard.

What is your opinion?

Share your thoughts and don’t forget to have your apple a day!

***********

Press the Like button or 'L' to show some love ❣️

👋 Let's chat! projekilhamfikri@gmail.com

Follow me:
Instagram
LinkedIn

Ilham Fikri
Ilham Fikri

More by Ilham Fikri

View profile
    • Like