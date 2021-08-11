Coastal Package - C logo

Coastal Package is a shipping company. Before designing client reminds me that I should focus on something look-alike packaging. I noticed that If I combine a box(as the box is used for delivering something) with 'Letter - C' will be an excellent concept as the name of this company starting with 'Letter-C'.

And the result is here! Also, as they are going to use the logo on team member's apparel, and on their trucks, that's why I made the logo mark with simple shapes. Which can be easily print/embroidered anywhere they want.