Srivathson Thyagarajan

Android Messages Icons

Android Messages Icons dailydesign glassmorphism google messages android app logo illustration vector design dailyuichallenge
Android Messages Icons dailydesign glassmorphism google messages android app logo illustration vector design dailyuichallenge
  1. Android Messages - White B.png
  2. Android Messages - Black B.png

Day #11 of 30

This is the 2nd- such shot of Google Icon Designs using glassmorphism concept. This shot is part of a series of its own giving a new life to Google icons.

Presented here, is the Android Messages Icons.

In the business of designing positive UX and I like grids!
