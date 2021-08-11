Emir Abiyyu

Duiqqu - Wallet Mobile App

Emir Abiyyu
Emir Abiyyu
  • Save
Duiqqu - Wallet Mobile App statistic dashboard application app mobile ui financial app fintech finance transaction wallet wallet app financial design ui mobile design mobile app design clean uidesign
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers👋,

Today i`ll share Mobile App design exploration about Wallet App, The goals of this App is to manage users' money through their smartphone easily. Hope you like it!

Interested to work with me?
Email: emirabiyyu67@gmail.com

Find me on
Instagram | Uplabs

Emir Abiyyu
Emir Abiyyu

More by Emir Abiyyu

View profile
    • Like