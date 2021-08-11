big black head

Peace pigeon covered in blood

Peace pigeon covered in blood 🩸 is an illustration designed to support the Palestine issue
Israel and the Zionist movement do not seek peace, but rather they want to direct it to serve their interests at the expense of the Palestinian cause and the original Palestinian people.
The dove of peace became covered with the blood of the Palestinians, flying in confusion in the midst of the darkness, and the scene only confirmed the right of the people of Palestine to its land

This work is a gift and support for the Palestinian resistance. It is available for free to everyone and can be printed as a poster, poster, banner or t-shirt. You can download the file through the highlights or using this like :
http://shorturl.at/ntBEZ

