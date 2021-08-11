Faikar | Logo Designer

Lettermark Z

Faikar | Logo Designer
Faikar | Logo Designer
Hire Me
  • Save
Lettermark Z symbol mark company business corporate negative space modern brand identity branding chat box camera brandmark logomark bold simple lettermark letter z design logo
Download color palette

Lettermark Z with hidden symbol (camera & chat box) in negative space . What do you think?
-
Don't forget to like and share your thoughts about this design
-
I'm currently available for work opportunities
📬 faikarproject@gmail.com
Let's connect
✌️ Instagram

Faikar | Logo Designer
Faikar | Logo Designer
Visualize the brand with a simple and meaningful approach
Hire Me

More by Faikar | Logo Designer

View profile
    • Like