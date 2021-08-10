Andri.
SUB-X

Task Management Dashboard Design ⏳

Andri.
SUB-X
Andri. for SUB-X
Hire Us
  • Save
Task Management Dashboard Design ⏳ design task task manager web design project management project management design task management design dashboard task task management dashboard design dashboard uidesign uiuxdesign ui design uiux
Task Management Dashboard Design ⏳ design task task manager web design project management project management design task management design dashboard task task management dashboard design dashboard uidesign uiuxdesign ui design uiux
Download color palette
  1. web3.jpg
  2. web2.jpg

Hello Guys!
.
This is my Exploration For Task Management Dashboard Design.
Feel free to give me some feedback.
Don't forget to like it
Thank you
--------------------
Wanna collaborate with us? Shoot your business inquiry to sub1studio.design@gmail.com

706183fb5932c9d82400d440bfe3d09f
Rebound of
Task Management App
By Andri.
SUB-X
SUB-X
Hire Us

More by SUB-X

View profile
    • Like