vansh vashisht

Google Hangouts UI redesign

vansh vashisht
vansh vashisht
  • Save
Google Hangouts UI redesign google hangouts design ui typography
Download color palette

I downloaded the hangouts app today and didn't really like the way it felt.
Instead of just ignoring it an moving on, I decided to redesign it into an app I would enjoy using. Let me know what you think of it :)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 10, 2021
vansh vashisht
vansh vashisht

More by vansh vashisht

View profile
    • Like