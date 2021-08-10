Google Hangouts UI redesign

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I downloaded the hangouts app today and didn't really like the way it felt.
Instead of just ignoring it an moving on, I decided to redesign it into an app I would enjoy using. Let me know what you think of it :)