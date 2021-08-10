Feru Aliffarda

Hollow

Feru Aliffarda
Feru Aliffarda
  • Save
Hollow lettering logotype ui logo graphic design 3d
Download color palette

An experimenting logotype i did, inspired by Dark Souls
Did the random 3D, rendered in Blender Cycles

Check the post: https://www.instagram.com/p/CPf4KmfBHeF/

View all tags
Posted on Aug 10, 2021
Feru Aliffarda
Feru Aliffarda

More by Feru Aliffarda

View profile
    • Like