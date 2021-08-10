Happy Tri Milliarta
Happy Tri Milliarta
Happy Tri Milliarta for Odama
Pondasi Landing Page Animation ux ui minimalist furniture card startup visual prototype webflow website landing page shopify web design web motion graphics animations animation
Download color palette
Hi Dude! 👋

Here my new exploration for Pondasi Landing Page. I add some nice animation here. Hope you guys like it. Cheers! ✨

Feel free to give me some feedback.
And don't forget to press "L" if you love it.
----------------
We available for work together :
📩Email Us : odamastudio@gmail.com
😎Instagram : Odama Studio
🎉Figma Community : Odama Studio
🛒Gumroad : Odama

More by Odama

