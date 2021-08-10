Camille

Stickers for Los Angeles

Thinking of Los Angeles, the thrill, the tacos, the flow of people, and the mountain ridges came to mind. There are 3 stickers here: The rollercoaster Goliath, and tacos; The LAX sign at the ariport and the hollywood stars on the streets of hollywood; The shades of mountain where one can see the sun, and a glimpse of the moon.

Design a sticker set inspired by a city you love.
Posted on Aug 10, 2021
