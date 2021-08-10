Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Minimalist wedding invitation with cala lily design

Minimalist wedding invitation with cala lily design nice
PRODUCT DESCRIPTION
This Minimalist wedding invitation with cala lily design can be used for your wedding or birthday party. Very easy to used and edited. Also, you can resize it as what you want.

WHAT’S INCLUDED
– Adobe Illustrator :
+ Ai
+ EPS

FONT USED
+ Great Vibes
+ Times New Roman
+ Impact

Feel free to send me a message or leave a comment if you have any questions or concerns
Thank you for choosing my shop​​​​​​​

Posted on Aug 10, 2021
