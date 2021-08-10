DREAM BATHROOM

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
I have always wondered to design a bathroom with chic accents. and here it is!!
I have given cloakroom basin for this design. These kind of basins are used in guest bathroom or smaller toilets. And I have kept bronze as a finished look which helps to enlighten the whole design. For the flooring I have decided to go on with white marble. Nothing can replace the look of white marble. It gives a clean and natural looking finish.
Modeled and rendered in Blender.
