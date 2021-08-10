Aurora Phan

Fitness Mobile UI

Aurora Phan
Aurora Phan
  • Save
Fitness Mobile UI chart health fitness statistic home mobile interface design app ux ui
Download color palette

You can check your activities, your team, your challenges, your profile and your statistic with this fitnesa app.

Check out full showcase.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 10, 2021
Aurora Phan
Aurora Phan
UI/UX. Print Design.

More by Aurora Phan

View profile
    • Like