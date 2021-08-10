Osiris Murcia

coffee shop "smo" illustration isometric

coffee shop "smo" illustration isometric design shop coffee honduras inkscape vector illustration graphic design
An isometric illustration of a small coffee shop in a place called San Marcos Ocotepeque "SMO"

Posted on Aug 10, 2021
